President Muhammadu Buhari has landed at Sam Mbakwe, Imo Airport where he was received by a mammoth crowd of Imo citizens and SouthEast leaders.

Vanguard in Owerri on Thursday, monitored the visit of the President when he landed at about 09:30 Am.

Buhari was received at the Imo Airport by Mammoth crowd of Imo citizens, the Southeast Governors, led by the Chairman of the Southeast Governors, and the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, host Governor, Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, among other Igbo leaders

Vanguard Newsv Nigeria