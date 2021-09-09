.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he would encourage the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to develop the Imo state within the limit of the law.

The President said this in Owerri while commissioning the Egbeada bypass road in Owerri.

He also commissioned Balloon Technology erosion tunnel to control the erosion in the Egbu, D-Tiger, Egbu Federal Housing, Aladimma, Chukwuma Nwaoha among others. He also commissioned the Naze junction improvement.

The president who spoke shortly said: “I have gone round and I have seen enough I have seen Uzodimma integrity in working hard, I am impressed with what I have seen. This is what I am facing at the centre, i want to say this, from the centre, I will encourage Imo in the ongoing infrastructure development within the limits of the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria