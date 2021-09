President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday welcomed the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, to the State House in Abuja.

During the visit to the State House, the Nigerian president was presented with a number 10 jersey and a football.

The FIFA President came in company with his African counterpart, Patrice Motsepe, and the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, was also present.

Photos below:

Vanguard News Nigeria