PHOTO NEWS: President Buhari in Imo state

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in Imo State
Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in Imo State
Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr Dave Umahi
Governor Dave Umahi , President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Hope Uzodinma, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, The Obi of Onitsha, Dr Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, and another traditional ruler

