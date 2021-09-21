Photos by Abayomi AdesidaPic 1. From left. Managing Director, FMDQ Group , Mr. Ayodele Onawunmi ; Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele Koko and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit by the FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). Pic 1. From left. Managing Director, FMDQ Group , Mr. Ayodele Onawunmi ; Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele Koko and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during a courtesy visit by the FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021)Pic 2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele Koko during a courtesy visit by the FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). Pic 2. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele Koko during a courtesy visit by the FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). Pic 8. From left. Managing Director, FMDQ Group , Mr. Ayodele Onawunmi ; Chief Executive Office, FMDQ Group , Bola Onadele Koko ; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ; Members, FMDQ Group, Adaze Uzor – Kalu and Tejumade Olajide during a courtesy visit by the FMDQ Group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (20/09/2021). Vanguard News NigeriaRELATED NEWS