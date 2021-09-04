Award-winning beauty therapist and founder of wave-making Susan Chanel brand, Susan Esisi, has avowed that philanthropy is part and parcel of her business philosophy.

“Businesses do not exist in a vacuum. They thrive because of people. They are driven by people, and their success is dependent on people. Therefore, a company’s policy and philosophy should encompass helping people, specifically the less privileged,” she said.

Esisi, a trained psychologist-turned-skin therapist, has achieved considerable success with her Susan Chanel Beauty which she nurtured over the years to become major skincare and general beauty brand in Nigeria and beyond.

With her brand firmly established and spreading across the world, the University of Lagos alumna turned her attention to making her Susan Chanel a bastion of philanthropy.

“Every successful business and every successful CEO owe humanity a duty which must be paid by giving back to society,” she argued saying further that “philanthropy offers us an avenue to discharge our duty to humanity.”

According to her: “There are so many philanthropic initiatives we can think of. Personally, I have adopted children who I am sponsoring in school. I also do donate regularly to orphanages.”

She was seen recently giving out food and cash to some underprivileged people across Lagos, especially around the Ojodu-Berger and Agege axis “I do this every month,” she confirmed. “We cannot pretend that our society does not have people who struggle to have even one meal in a day. They are around in large numbers. And the least, the well-heeled in society can do is to save a neighbour from hunger.”

Asked to enunciate further about the scope of philanthropy she is undertaken in her name or in the name of Susan Chanel, she said: “ I do not like to flaunt my philanthropic activities, whether the one I do personally, or the one undertaken by Susan Chanel, however, I can tell you that, we have been sponsoring the education of some students, providing food to those suffering hunger poverty, and economic empowerment for vulnerable members of the society.”

She further added that an empowerment project by Susan Chanel is in the offing. The beneficiaries, she hinted, are women.