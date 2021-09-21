This 21st century is the culture of Social media. For a lot of people, it is a very fast and good way of connecting with people and sharing data.

It also highlighted means of earning money, and with that it has given rise to the phenomena of so-called entrepreneurs.

There are a lot of people who are engaged in day trading that call themselves an entrepreneur. Arguably this title of’ entrepreneur’ has been misused in this day and age, especially when it comes to day trading.

Therefore, to clear the confusion for all of you.

We have spoken to the renowned entrepreneur Hamad bin Rashed, who is an inspiration to many in the middle east when it comes to entrepreneurship, he started off his journey as a day trader, self-studied in order to facilitate his journey to become a Masters degree holder economist, later on to become a serial top entrepreneur with an enterprise of at least 19 private companies, that are supporting new startups and making a change in the world of business and media.

Aside from being a successful entrepreneur, Hamad is a well-known figure in the middle east for his multiple accomplishments in a short period of time in not only entrepreneurship, but also as a professional car drifter and photography among many other fields such as social media.

According to the accomplished young man, the fundamental distinction between a trader and an entrepreneur, is that an entrepreneur is a person who starts a new firm and bears the majority of the risks while reaping the majority of the benefits.

The process of setting up a business is known as entrepreneurship. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services, and business/or procedures, while on the other hand Day traders are traders who execute intraday strategies to profit off relatively short-lived price changes for a given asset.

The reason he is the perfect person to tell all this is that he started his career by day trading, later on, created his companies. As of now, he owns over 19 companies at this time. With so much blessing and money in his life. He is now set on paying back to the world. He is a very active philanthropist. Evidently, by supporting over 1600 families on all the continents by covering their expenses providing them with the best medical facilities and organizing fundraisers for them.

Hamad believes that if you can change the world, then try to change one person’s life. Helping another human in need should be the first duty of every individual. With so much knowledge, philanthropy and accomplishment, Hamad has become a youth icon when it comes to entrepreneurship and living life to the fullest as the young has made time to travel the world despite busy schedule filled with accomplishments.