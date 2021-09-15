By Gabriel Ewepu

A non-profit making organization, PharmAccess Foundation and other stakeholders have received commendation from the Minister of State for Health, Sen Olorunnimbe Mamora, over commitment in tackling health challenges in the country.

Mamora made the commendation while in his address at the 95th Regular review meeting that was held on September 6-7, 2021, in Lagos, which was organised by PharmAccess Foundation, and the Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs)/ Medical Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals.

According to him PharmAccess Foundation and the committee of CMDs are taking out time to examine and find solutions to health challenges currently troubling the wellbeing of the country.

The objective of the meeting was to brainstorm on challenges confronting the health sector and how the services provided by public tertiary institutions can be improved, where the Mamora stressed the need for strong and sustained public-private partnership in building the nation’s health sector.

However, he pointed to heartbreaking challenges bedeviling health of Nigerians and also the entire sector, and called for all hands to be on deck to salvage the threatening situation.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) recognizes the immense contributions of your committee in the development and improvements in the health sector. I am aware that the challenges in the health sector are multidimensional but advocacy with stakeholders is necessary to address them.

“Most of these challenges are not directly within the purview of the Ministry but may require a multi-sectoral approach in resolving them.

“You will agree with me that the challenges within the health sector are enormous and as stakeholders, we must unite in finding solutions and chart the way forward to ensure steady development of the system.

“This is an important sector to the overall development of the country. We need to build a healthy nation within the limited resources available.

Meanwhile, the Minister expressed commitment of the Federal Ministry of Health’s position to receive suggestions, embrace collaborations and partnerships with relevant stakeholder as far as achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, to better lives of Nigerians, hence the need of a multi-sectoral approach in achieving these goals the committee is greatly exploring.

Earlier speaking, the Country Director, PharmAccess Nigeria, Njide Ndili, commended the CMDs for the large attendance at the meeting, which indicates their commitment to brainstorm, dialogue and find lasting solutions to improve quality of healthcare delivery service in Nigeria.

“As we focus on our quest to achieve universal health coverage, it is very important to recognize that without quality service delivery and better health outcomes, people will be reluctant to prepay for healthcare; making it difficult for us to achieve Universal Health Coverage as a nation by 2030.

“We must build trust in the healthcare delivery system so patients can have confidence that they will receive good quality care after purchasing health insurance packages”, Ndili stated.

She also expressed optimism that with practical steps showcased towards quality improvement and transformational leadership will make the desired impact.

“Tertiary institutions will be able to measure and benchmark their facilities against a defined standard of service and health outcome. In addition, it is the role of CMDs to drive quality from the top, down to the bottom, promoting a culture of excellence in service delivery”, she said.

The meeting featured a presentation by PharmAccess titled Quality Improvement in Tertiary Hospitals. It was led by the Senior Programme Manager SafeCare PharmAccess foundation, Dr Anire Asumah. The presentation also outlined SafeCare quality improvement work at FMC Ebute Metta Lagos state.

While, Director of Enterprise Development Center, EDC, Pan African University, Peter Bankole, presented the detailed curriculum of the Healthcare Management programme, which is a transformational leadership programme for healthcare managers developed by PharmAccess Foundation in collaboration with EDC to help healthcare leaders manage their organizations profitably.

Meanwhile, PharmAccess’s SafeCare Standards 4.0 was recently reaccredited by The International Society for Quality (ISQua) in Health Care External Evaluation Association for the 4th time.