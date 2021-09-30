.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Pensioners, under the aegis of Contributory Pension Scheme, in Osun state on Thursday thronged streets in the state capital to protest against the inadequate payment of pension.

The pensioners converged at the Freedom Park at Old-Garage, moved through Alekunwodo to Ogo-Oluwa and terminated the procession at the House of Assembly.

They also bear a banner with the inscription; Forum of Contributory Pensioners in Osun, Civil and Secondary Schools Service; “Pay our contributory pension fund”, “Release our bond to prevent the untimely death of members”, “Cashback our bonds promptly”, Increase our monthly allocation to N500million”, etc.

Addressing journalists, their spokesperson, Mr George Animasaun, said the N150million monthly payment by the state government is grossly inadequate, as many members of the forum are yet to be paid in the last six years.

“Many of our members are not receiving any money from the government. Some of us have not been paid in the last six years. The N150million paid monthly is grossly inadequate. At that place, some of us will have to wait for five to six years to get paid.

“We are demanding that government increase the amount payable every month to N500million to reach a large number of pensioners. We also want the government to pay our outstanding 30months half salaries owed by the previous administration.

Although the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye has assured us of his intervention we also please with the government to Cashback our bond promptly so our members can access their funds”, he said.

Meanwhile, the State Governor has approved the release of N708million to offset pensions among passive workers in the state.

A statement issued by the Head of Service on Thursday N150 million of the amount was to offset contributory pension scheme while N508 million was approved for payment of retired civil servants.

“The sum of Five Hundred and Eight Million Naira (N 508,000,000) of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants, while an additional sum of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N 150,000,000) was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.

“An additional Fifty Million Naira was approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

“Payment of the released funds starts on Tuesday, 5th October 2021. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their welfare the pride of place it deserves”, the statement added.

