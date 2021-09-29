.

Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor, in his effort to seek peace and security in the State, has today sworn in a constituted 6-man Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the recent security challenges in the State which led to the loss of lives and properties.

The Commission headed by Hon. Justice Ezeohiri Njemanze has been charged to conduct an inquest to the activities that culminated into the incident including the roles or otherwise played by any suspect.

According to the Governor “Ndi Imo desire, a thorough investigation into this incident and I believe that this Commission would discharge their assigned duties, within the ambit of the law, to the satisfaction of Imolites”.

Hon. Justice Ezeohiri who spoke on behalf of the committee commended the Governor on the bold step and promised to make Ndi Imo proud.

Vanguard News Nigeria