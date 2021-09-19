The Stakeholders in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi have assured its member of returning the party back to power in the state, come 2023 general elections.

They gave the assurance on Saturday during the party State Executive Committee meeting in Abakaliki.

Mr Fred Udogu, Chairman of PDP in the state, commended members of the House of Assembly, Senators from the state and others of their maximum support and sustainance of the party.

Udogu said, “They have made sacrifices, showed steadfastness and given support to the party which needs to return to power in the state.

“My gratitude also goes to the south-east Zonal committee for their supports as well,” he said.

The South-East, Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Ali Odefa, said that PDP has all that needed to take over the state in 2023.

According to Odefa, “do not panic, come 2023, no man born of woman can write result against PDP before you or write the result against us.

Mr Chris Usulor, representating Ezza North Federal Constituency, urged party members to hold strong their local governments towards achieving victory.

“We must shun rumours and activities capable of distracting unity in the party,”

The Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Pius Anyim, commended the stakeholders for trusting in the party and stated the need for the party victory in 2023.

“Remain focused with PDP and you will not be disappointed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by state and federal lawmakers.

(NAN)