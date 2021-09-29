PDP members, Cross River

…2023 is bigger than governorship – Duke

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State has vowed to stop the planned privatisation of industries in the state by Governor Ben Ayade.

They threatened to mobilize people to carry out their plan to stop the privatisation agenda of the current administration.

Venatius Ikem Esq. made the vow during his swearing-in as Chairman on Wednesday to take over from the interim government of Barr. Efiok Cobham.

Ikem disturbed by the announcement of the governor that the alleged 46 industries which his government has established would be privatised to allow government concentrate on governance.

His words:” We are going to mobilize the people against the plan of Governor Ayade to privatize all the industries, which are not working, to himself.

“He used state resources and deceived the people that he was building this or that and now he wants to sell them to himself. We will not allow that.

“We are sounding a note to the governor that the time for him to abuse our people has passed and we will watch closely and mobilize every resources at our disposal to stop any attempt to privatize any industry, whether working or not working to himself,” Ikem said.

On his part, former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke has challenged the new Executive Committee of the party headed by Venatius Ikem to open it’s door for others to enter into the party.

According to Duke, the election to fill the vacant position of Ogoja/Yala federal constituency which Jarigbe Agom left for Senate, will be the committee’s litmus test.

“There are so many things that make people decamp from a party; among them are injustice and non-transparency. You must avoid them and use the Ogoja/Yala vacancy as the first test of your committee’s success.

“The mandate was given to the PDP and the offices – governor, senator and house of reps are only agents of the party so what you have is where an agent steals the property of the principal, 2023 is more than governorship, in fact, it all about all the offices as well as the 196 wards in the state,” he said.

