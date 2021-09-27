By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told former Governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ruling for 40 years, saying Nigerians are resolute in their decision not to allow the APC stay beyond May 29, 2023.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its position PDP’s is premised on “the arrogant and reckless assertion by Sheriff that their aspiration is to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, in defiance of the decision by Nigerians to do away with their party by 2023.”

The statement read: “Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.

“Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.

“The PDP therefore has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travelers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to naught.”

Vanguard news Nigeria