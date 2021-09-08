By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has failed to disclose their position on the lingering leadership crisis in the party after hours of meeting in Abuja.

The meeting convened by the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, was to articulate the position of the governors ahead of today’s 93rd National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting.

The governors had earlier met with forum of former PDP Governors, ex-Ministers and former National Assembly members to discuss among others, the issue of zoning of National Working Committee positions ahead of the October 31 national elective convention.

Vanguard however gathered that the governors ceded the position of the national chairman to the forum of former governors, even as former Osun state governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola is tipped to succeed embattled chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Oyinlola who left the meeting in the company of his former colleagues, Ibrahim Idris, Babangida Aliyu, Ahmed Makarfi, and Sule Lamido, beamed with smiles after spending a little over three hours with the governors.

Emerging from the meeting, Governor Tambuwal ignored all questions thrown at him, saying “our resolutions will be made known at our NEC meeting tomorrow (Thursday). We have been meeting since 3 pm and we had fruitful deliberation.

“You must have seen that we received leaders of our party in various other states where we don’t have governors.

“We had robust discussion with them on how to move the party forward, bringing all the leaders together, not only working towards a best national convention, but even beyond that, so that we can continue to sustain the goodwill that PDP is enjoying in Nigeria, and send the right signal to Nigerians that we are truly prepared and working together as a family to ensure that by the grace of God come 2023, we will present a very united force that will rescue Nigeria from the misgovernance of the All Progressives Congress.

“We also had in our meeting, our candidate in Anambra governorship election, and we received briefing from him on how prepared our party is in Anambra and to confirm to you and Nigerians that all of us are united in supporting our party in Anambra.

“By the grace of God, we shall work assiduously towards winning Anambra election.

“Also, we have discussed about the forthcoming convention and you will hear from NEC tomorrow (today) what the position is going to be,” Tambuwal said.

The meeting was attended by Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Duoye Diri, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Ifeanyi Okowa, governors of Sokoto, Rivers, Bayelsa, Enugu and Delta states respectively.

Others include Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Mahdi Gusau, deputy governor of Zamfara state.

Also in attendance were former Senate Presidents David Mark and Bukola Saraki among others.

