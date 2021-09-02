The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the closing date for the sale of nomination forms for its forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses to September 9.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party said the extension from the earlier scheduled closing date of August 27 to Sept. 9 was sequel to enquiries from PDP teeming members and supporters.

“ The decision of the National Working Committee, in that regard, is in pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended)”

It listed the affected states to include Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo; Kogi (wards and local governments only); and Osun (some wards).

It advised critical stakeholders and all members of the PDP to be guided in that regard accordingly.

