Akume

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Elders and other stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue North East Senatorial District have expressed shock that Senator George Akume who was a former Governor of the state threw caution to the winds and tagged Benue people as criminals who had been stockpiling arms and attacking themselves.

The leaders at the end of an emergency meeting held Tuesday in Katsina-Ala, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state threw their weight behind Governor Samuel Ortom in what they described as the unwarranted media attacks on the Governor by the Federal Government and leaders of APC.

They passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ortom in a unanimous voice vote and urged him to “continue to serve as the voice of helpless Nigerians who are victims of attacks in parts of the country.”

They described as unacceptable, the sponsored campaign of calumny waged against the Governor by APC and the Federal Government and frowned at the utterances of Senator George Akume on the Governor and demanded a public apology from the Minister.

They expressed shock that Akume who was a former Governor of the state threw caution to the winds and tagged Benue people as criminals who had been stockpiling arms and attacking themselves.

ALSO READ: PDP to DSS: Probe Akume over Benue killings

Chairman of the party in the Zone, Mr. Azua Ashongu in a lead speech on the occasion, said “Governor Ortom has been speaking the minds of Benue people and other Nigerians.

“Anyone who attacks the Governor should be prepared to contend with millions of Nigerians who love justice and peace. And PDP will not fold its arms and watch enemies of peace get away with their acts of impunity and hatred towards the Governor.

“It is unfortunate that some sons of Benue have sold their conscience and betrayed their people to join forces with enemies of the state.”

The zonal Chairman urged President Muhammadu Buhari government to concentrate on fulfilling its promises to Nigerians and stop harassing people who hold alternative views on national issues.

Others who spoke at the meeting included elder Jemtor Anyiin, Dr. James Atsor, Hon Terfa Atoza Hindan and elder Chado Labar who all commended Governor Ortom for standing firmly with his people in the face of adversity.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase in a remark, thanked the Zone A stakeholders for the huge support given to his principal and assured the meeting that the Governor would not be discouraged despite the organized and sustained attacks on him.

Vanguard News Nigeria