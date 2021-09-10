…..says Nigerians have given PDP a second chance

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that the People Democratic Party, PDP, would ensure that all offices are zoned to the right places to avert the crisis in the party.

He noted that Nigerians have given the party a second chance and everything would be done by the party to ensure that it is not taken for granted.

READ ALSO:Reps member builds 3 schools, disburses 54 motorcycles, 66 arm wheel chairs to his constituents in Kebbi

The Governor who is the Deputy Chairman of Zoning Committee of the coming National Convention of the party spoke at the Makurdi Airport shortly on arrival from Abuja where he attended various meetings of the PDP.

He noted that “zoning is very critical in an election, if you do the right zoning you can win you the election and if you do the wrong zoning you lose your election.

“Our ultimate is to ensure that we win the 2023 election because of the abysmal performance of the APC-led federal government in Nigeria.

“So I am very confident that working with my colleagues we will be able to bring out the best zoning arrangement that will add value to the party and also organize a credible, fair, and transparent primaries that would ensure that the right people are put in the right places. That is what Nigerians are expecting from us.

“The PDP as the name implies is a party that is about the people, it is about democratization. And that is what some of us are saying, it was because of the mistakes that were made in the 2015 elections that led to the loss the party suffered.

“And I think that long ago the leadership of the party did apologize to Nigerians that they made mistakes. For those of us who are Christians and Muslims, we should appreciate that when somebody apologizes we should be willing to accept the apology and make sure that you accept him and give such a person a second chance.

“I believe that Nigerians have given the PDP a second chance. I was a victim in 2015 but now I am back and I believe that so many other people are back and by the grace of God we are going to make it because Nigerians are tired of the lies and hypocrisy of the APC led government.

“Take me for instance, despite the insults they heap on me have they been able to address any of the issues that I have raised. Whatever I say I say it from my heart because it is not just about myself, it is about the generality of the people of Benue state and of course the generality of the people of this country.”