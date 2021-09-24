.

…calls on party faithful to approach political aspirations with love, peace, unity

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Vice Chairman Southwest, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has charged party faithful to approach their political aspirations with peace, saying that losing and winning are the only outcome in any democratic setting.

Arapaja, in a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard, by his special assistant on Media and Publicity, Bamitale Ibrahim, ahead of the party’s ward congress, holding on Saturday (today), added that PDP, being the most democratic party which always gives level playing ground to all members will once again go by its core values.

The statement reads: “I would implore all members of our party to be law abiding and work in the most democratic way which no doubt have become our trademark since 1999.”

“I want to also use this singular opportunity to encourage everyone to avoid any form of vices that have tendency of causing mayhem in the party and country at large.”

“The ward being the root of everyone in politics, would love us all to do our best to sustain the good legacy of the party,” the statement stated.

Arapaja also wished all members of the party an hitch free congress across the zone and in Nigeria at large.

