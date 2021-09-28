The Peoples Democratic party (PDP), has appointed former National Publicity Secretary of the ADP, Prince Adelaja Adeoye as a member of its 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), in the Publicity Sub-committee.

The National convention committee is headed by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, with Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde serving as the Secretary.

The announcement was made public by the party in its final approved list of committee members hosted on its official website.

Adelaja, a very vocal political leader in Nigeria, defected from his party ADP, with thousands of supporters to the PDP early this year, saying that he has just gone to learn one or two things in another party but has returned home.

The PDP in its effort to put its house in order ahead of the 2023 election has commenced putting all its foot soldiers in place in order to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

Recall, prior to the 2015 election that propped up President Buhari, the APC leveraged on the vibrancy of its youth population, who are very versatile with the use of media for their campaign.

PDP. according to a party member, said they can do even much better than what APC did to rise to power if they maximize the potential of its vast media experts within the party.

Amongst those who made the publicity list includes, Senator Dino Melaye, Fayose’s media aide Lere Olayinka, Segun Showunmi, Demola Olanrewaju, Yemi Adebowale, and other popular PDP stalwarts across the country.