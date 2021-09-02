.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Kolawole has called on the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi to be alive to his primary constitutional duty of protecting the lives of Ekiti people.

Kolawole also lamented the dilapidated state of link roads in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital and other major towns in Ekiti, saying the absence of maintenance culture towards the comfort of the people has turned roads in the state into a dungeon.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media, Bola Agboola on Thursday, Kolawole said the ubiquitous potholes on major roads in Ekiti has left no one in doubt about the non-existence of government agencies saddled with the responsibility of roads maintenance.

“According to the constitution of Nigeria, the primary purpose of government is to provide security of lives and property, as well as improve the welfare of the people, unfortunately, the Fayemi administration has allegedly failed in both regards. This is unacceptable, to say the least, and we say the earlier he buckles up, the better.

“Just yesterday, youths in the Ajebandele area of Ado Ekiti were on the Ado/Ikere Expressway protesting the kidnap of four residents of the area. The kidnap took place on Tuesday and they decided to make their displeasure known by preventing commuters from getting in and out of Ado-Ekiti via that axis. Isn’t it obvious that the people are damn frustrated?

“Earlier in August, it was reported that five persons travelling in a Lexus 330 SUV were abducted while another was killed between Ewu and Ayetoro Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area. As a matter of fact, since this administration began in 2018, hardly does a month go by without reports of people being abducted.

For how long shall this continue”? Kolawole asked.

Aside from the failure to protect Ekiti residents, Fayemi’s government has also failed in seeing to the people’s welfare as it is on record that he has allegedly sacked a number of workers since he was declared governor in 2018, this is one hell of a record to beat in Nigeria.

On the state of link roads in Ado-Ekiti, Kolawole said only a leader who does not care will watch his people suffer such hardship for whatever reason.

“You find it difficult to believe there is a government in power when you ply these roads, you are then forced to ask yourself if these people ply these same roads. it is sad that a government supposedly voted for by the people will allow all major roads in the state capital and its environ become an eyesore.

“In Ekiti of today under Governor Fayemi, a journey of less than 1 kilometre now takes up to 30 minutes to complete with car owners having to visit mechanics and panel beaters on a very regular basis. It has never been this bad and I also want to state that if this is a way to punish Ekiti people for whatever offence they have committed against Dr Fayemi, Mr Governor should please forgive them, the discomfort is becoming unbearable.

“For posterity sake, we hereby call on the Dr Fayemi to immediately declare a state of emergency on Ado Local Government road, Odo Ado/ABUAD/Ijan road, Oke-Ila/Housing/Fayose Estate road, Ado/Iworoko/Ifaki road amongst others. I urge them not to come with this excuse that these belong to the Local Government or the Federal Government for as far as we are concerned, they are one and the same.

“As the clock winds down, we admonish the governor to endeavour to write his name on the bright side of history, though this administration did not make hay as the sun shone, we believe he could still do a little to help Ekiti people before the alarm sounds,” Kolawole said

Vanguard News Nigeria