Scene of the incident

..as LASEMA averts explosion too

By Bose Adelaja

There was pandemonium, in Apapa area of Lagos, on Wednesday, as a tanker laden with 50,000 litres of diesel accidentally summersaulted while on motion spilling its content.

The incident reportedly occured at about 5.20pm at 235/7 Apapa Road, opposite Iveco Motor Park, inward Iganmu, Ijora, Lagos.

Many road users and residents were said to have scampered for safety to avoid being caught up incase of any secondary incident.

Traders were not left out as they reportedly parked their wares and called it a day.

However, some sympathisers were said to have summoned the courage and drew the attention of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to the scene through the emergency numbers.

The after effect of the incident was said to have caused traffic gridlock in the axis but the scene was cordoned off for effective operations.

At press time, emergency responders were said to be battling to ameliorate the situation from causing secondary incidents.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret who quickly issued a safety alert to Lagosians said fire fighters from Sari Iganmu Fire Station were deployed to the scene.

According to her, ” a 50,000 litres tanker fully laden with diesel has accidentally upturned its cargo and spilled its contents at 235/7 Apapa Road, opposite Iveco Motor Park, inward Iganmu, Ijora, Lagos.

“Sari Iganmu Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and relevant emergency responders are currently ameliorating the situation from causing secondary incidents,”

The Director said, ” the accident was reported at 1720 hours while preliminary investigation revealed that the Tanker which was loaded at NIPCO Terminal, Apapa is mobile to FCT, Abuja.

“There has been no record of injury nor death as the axis has been cordon and traffic is being managed.”

The Nigeria Police, men of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other relevant agencies were said to be o ground to compliment the service of the fire fighters as the scene was said to be cordoned off.

In a related development, LASEMA on Tuesday, averted an explosion after at Abule Ado area of the state after a tanker laden with 50,000 litres petroleum product summersaulted at about 4.30pm.

Reacting to the incident,

Head, Public Affairs, -LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said the agency reacted to a distress call through 767/112 Toll Free lines to Avery the disaster.

He said, “In a tactical recovery operation of a 50, 000 litres capacity upturned petroleum tanker that commenced at 4:59p.m with quick security of the incident site and public enlightenment, LASEMA and it’s primary stakeholders saved the day when the Agency’s Response Teams contained the spilt Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS (Petrol) from the upturned petroleum tanker just as it had intervened in 1,163 incidents as at 31st August, 2021.

“However this incident happened a few metres away from a government school, Satellite Primary and Secondary Schools and also, a private School named Anajat Intl School.”

Vanguard News Nigeria