By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Eight suspected cultists have been arraigned on Friday before the Iyaganku magistrate, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital over their roles in a communal clash.

The suspects are; Ayinde Kehinde, Olufemi Oyewole, Adedeji Abdlellahi, Olayemi Quadri, Oniwinde Oyekunle, Bolaji Owodunmi, Folaranmi Babatunde, and Olamide Joshua.

Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, the police prosecutor told the court that the suspects were arrested at their hideout located at Adesh Hotel in Oyo town.

He said; “about 15th day of August at Adesh Hotel, Atiba Local Government area of Oyo in Oyo judicial division the suspects did belong to unlawful society and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 64 of the criminal code cap 36 Vol II law of Oyo state, Nigeria.”

Justice Olaide Hamzat granted them N100,000 bail with a surety in like sum and ordered that they should be remanded at Abolongo correctional centre, Oyo pending the time they would meet their bail condition.

The case was adjourned to October 5, 2021 for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria