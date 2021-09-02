Oyo people've been scammed, APC cries out over Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium

The stadium

By Sola Isola, IBADAN

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo State chapter, on Thursday described the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, remodelled by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde as a scam.

The interim Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said this while speaking to our correspondent in Ibadan on Thursday.

The remodelled stadium was commissioned on Wednesday, with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in attendance.

He explained that the rain has only exposed the weakness of the project, questioning why the pitch will be flooded and the roof of the stadium complex be leaking.

“Its a scam. I have search the internet to see many other world stadiums and I realised we have been scammed big time in Oyo State.

“How can you say you refurbished a stadium for that kind of bogus amount of N5.3 billion.

“In the whole world, with the amount of money spent on the stadium, I have not seen any stadium that will be flooded and the roof will be leaking on the day of inauguration.

“That tells you its a scam.

“That is going to be the first project this government will say they are taken from the scratch to the end and now see that it is all fraud.

“The rain has done us a favour by exposing the scam and the fraud,” he said.

Lekan Salami stadium was first built in 1976 and opened in 1988.

Fans at the commissioning of the remodelled Lekan Salami stadium, on Wednesday, witnessed a novelty match between the All stars of Super Eagles of Nigeria and All Stars of 3SC Ibadan, including Governor ‘Seyi Makinde; it ended 1-1.

