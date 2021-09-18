.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan has declared that his boss, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola did not nominate anyone for a ministerial appointment during the formation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet in 2019.

He added that claims by former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Hon Kolapo Alimi that Governor Oyetola nominated three ministerial nominees and without that of his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is untrue.

Omipidan while speaking with journalists said President Muhammadu Buhari solely appointed his cabinet without input from the Governor’s, hence, describing Alimi’s claim as the deliberate spread of falsehood to create tension between the gentlemen.

“Ordinarily, one would have ignored the deliberate and wicked lie from Alimi, but one is compelled to react to put the record straight for the sake of posterity.

“First, if you all recall, it was public knowledge that President Buhari, said since he does not get involved in the appointment of commissioners in the various states, the governors would not dictate to him, who to appoint from their states.

“Also, on my honour, my boss was at no time contacted either by the Presidency or any other quarters to either suggest names or nominate ministers.

“I will, therefore, implore Alimi to cross-check his facts well and stop lying shamelessly against my boss. He is just out to smear the name of a good man and create acrimony between my boss and his brother, our former Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. But Osun people know better.

“It is the likes of Alimi that are trying to create issues in the party through the deliberate spread of false claims and lies to cause acrimony and unnecessary tension within the APC fold in Osun,” Omipidan added.

