•Receives recognition at the 2021 Business Day Oil and Gas Award

Nigeria’s leading indigenous marketer of choice, OVH Energy Marketing (Oando Licensee), has been awarded the Liquified Petroleum Gas Distribution Company of the Year during the Business Day Oil and Gas Awards which took place on September 16th 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The award recognizes OVH Energy Marketing as an industry leader with exceptional investment in solving the LPG distribution network challenges as well as its improved storage facilities capacity.

In a category of worthy competitors, the award acknowledged the number of OVH Energy’s LPG skids in retail stations pan Nigeria as well as the near flawless execution of the LPG distribution to the consumers, showing a company that has delivered. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director, Business Day while presenting the award said “This award is in honour of your outstanding performance in the gas sector especially in this Decade of Gas. It is given in recognition of your superior dedication and positive zeal to ensuring delivery of LPG”

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy Marketing, Huub Stokman, said “We are overwhelmed with gratitude to receive such a prestigious award. This recognition as the LPG Distribution Company of the Year is evidence that OVH Energy Marketing is a driving force in the gas industry. It is indeed the Decade of Gas and this award is a clear validation of the growing relevance and importance of natural gas as a game-changer in Nigeria. At OVH Energy Marketing, we are glad to be part of the transformative effect of this increased use of Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves to develop its economy and positively impact the citizens.”

We would also like to acknowledge our staff for their invigorating drive and thank our partners for their unwavering support which has aided our journey to excellence.”

Huub Stokman went on further to reveal how the company has been focusing on reaching more customers and making gas distribution easier for customers. “Our 39 LPG skids nationwide have helped us to reach many of our customers. Our 8 LPG cylinder filling plants and our LPG cylinder consignment scheme have also helped us in reaching more customers. We give LPG cylinders to customers and get regular refills from them,” he said.

The Business Day Oil and Gas Awards was organized with the aim of rewarding technocrats and companies who have contributed exceedingly to the development of Nigeria’s Energy Industry. The Oil and Gas awards serve as an indication of the advocated optimism that the fortunes of the energy sector are assured for a turnaround going by the restart of marginal field bidding by the Department of Petroleum Resources after nearly 20 years, and the expected implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.