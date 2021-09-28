…ask FG to urgently commence repairs on failed sections, bridges nationwide

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, said that an estimated cumulative length of 6,000 kilometers of roads has been damaged nationwide by the torrential rainfall.

It, therefore, mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately mop up the necessary resources and commence emergency repairs on all the worst affected roads and bridges across the nation.

It also asked the ministry to present to the House Committee on Works, an action plan that may require any legislative framework (if necessary) for the immediate intervention programme.

The resolution was reached after considering a motion under matters of urgent public importance titled “Urgent Need for Emergency Repairs of badly failed sections of roads and bridges affected by rainfalla across the country”,

presented before it at plenary by Hon. Ibrahim A. Isiaka from Ogun State.

Moving the motion, Hon. Isiaka said “the recent torrential rainfall experienced across the country in the last 3 months, which has ’caused severe damages to roads and bridges in different parts of the country. leaving behind tales’ of woes, despondency, social and economic challenges.

“No region in the country is spared from this national Act of God. Bridges and culverts have been submerged, roads have collapsed, and access to many towns and cities across the nation have been completely out of due to the impassability of the affected roads and bridges..

“Based on the condition assessments carried out across the country, an estimated cumulative length of the damaged roads is well above 6,000 kilometers.

“This existential threat is posing a danger to human safety and causing significant disruption to both economic and social activities. Motorists and Commuters are enduring untold hardship and the security of lives and property of Nigerians have been greatly threatened consistently”.

Adopting the motion after securing the majority vote of the House on the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Works to ensure compliance.

Also considering another motion captioned “Urgent Need to Rehabilitate the Collapsed Bridge and other Components of the Road linking Umuchima–Obiohia in Ideato South of Imo-State and Uga–Ekwulobia–Nnewi–Awaka in Anambra State”, by Hon. Pascal Obi, the House urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to undertake urgent rehabilitations and/or reconstructions of the Road, especially the Umuchima–Ideato–Orlu axis.

Moving the motion, Hon. Obi expressed concern that excessive rainfalls in 2021 have created flooding, leading to the collapse of certain sections of the Federal Road from the boundary of the Orlu Local Government Council in Imo State to the Umuchima–Obiohia and other ldeato South sections of the road.

He said: “The damage which resulted from excessive flooding has severed access from the Owerri–Orlu section into the Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, and from the Nnewi/Awka–Ekwulobia–Uga Section through Ideato–into the Owerri–Orlu sections, as well as the Umuchima –

Obioha axis in Ideato North/ldeato South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

“The situation has caused a displacement of houses and villages, thus resulting in a humanitarian crisis in Ideato North /Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State;

“Floods have caused further deterioration of the erosion in Ideato North/ldeato South Federal Constituency, and caused untold hardship for the inhabitants well as commuters”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee FERMA to ensure compliance.