—says 80% in Kano alone

Dayo Johnson Akure

Over 20 million children are out of school and into drugs across the country, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Dr Obadaiah Mailafia has raised the alarm.

Mailafia said that 80% of the figure are in Kano state alone adding that the situation in the Northern part of the country was getting out of hand.

The development economist raised the alarm during a symposium organized by Forum for Good Governance of the Towards Revival for All Nations (TRANS 21) at the Reconciliation House in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said that this ugly trend was evidence of a failed state.

According to him ” all indices pointed to the fact Nigeria drifting towards a failed state and may soon become ungovernable to the ruling class if nothing is done to check the drift.

” Nigeria is now a failed state, unable to perform its statutory roles. Nigeria cannot be described as a nation because the power is not concentrated in the hands of the government alone. There are other blocs that now have the power of coercion.

He said Nigeria parades about 90 million people who are destitute poor with 50 per cent of the figure from the North particularly the North-East and West geopolitical zones.

He said Bornu, Zamfrara and Yobe accounted for 70 per cent of the figure.

With 20million of children are out of school and drug abuse of 80 per cent in Kano State alone, Melaifia said the situation in the North is getting out of hand.

