By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, says it has rescued 1,758 victims of child trafficking and abuse in the southeast zone since the inception of the agency in 2006.

Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, southeast zone, Barr. Nneka Ajie, who stated this in Umuahia, explained that over 1,692 cases have been reported to the agency while over 20 cases of child abuse and trafficking are pending in various courts.

READ ALSO:NDDC AUDIT REPORT: Ignore Akpabio’s recommendations, sack him now, IYC tells Buhari

The zonal commander urged parents and guardians to stop giving out their children, especially below the age of 12 as house helps to people who may subject them to abuses, stressing that most of the reported cases involve the sale of babies, child abuse, defilement, sexual exploitation, and child labour.

She disclosed that the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition), Enforcement and Administration Act 2015 stipulates a minimum of six months imprisonment and not less than N2 million fine for any parent who gives out a child below the age of 12 as a house help.

Ajie who spoke on the heels of the recent abuse of a ten-year-old girl child by her mistress, Mrs. Ojiugo David Kelechi in Umuahia, is determined to ensure that the victim gets justice and advised parents to give birth to the number of children they can cater for.

She disclosed that Mrs. Kelechi inflicted body injuries on the 10-year-old girl, forced hot water through her throat and pepper to her private part, and wondered how a mother could mete out such brutality to any person’s child.

“NAPTIP condemns the maltreatment on the 10-year-old girl by her mistress, Mrs. Ojiugo David Kelechi who meted out terror on her 10-year-old girl house help on 1st August 2021. NAPTIP’s investigations revealed that she has subjected the victim to inhuman and degrading treatment for over 6 months.

The last ill-treatment that broke the camel’s back was when the victim mistakenly broke a plate. She forced hot water that left the victim’s mouth, tongue and throat damaged. She also forced her long finger, rubbing it in dry pepper, and forced it into her private part and poured hot water on her body, and also gave her a broken elbow.

‘NAPTIP condemns this type of exploitation and others; be it labour, sexual, domestic servitude, among others. NAPTIP will ensure that this victim gets justice.

Section 23 of the NAPTIP Act expressly prohibits having domestic help under the age of 12. It also states any person who employs, recruits, transports, harbours , receives, or hires out a child under the age of 12 as a domestic worker commits an offense and if convicted, is liable to a jail term of a minimum of 6 years, not exceeding 7 years. It also states in Section 23, subsection 2B, that anyone who is guilty under the section and defiles the child will have an additional 3 years upon conviction. Section 25 also prohibits every act of slavery.

“NAPTIP has been preaching against these vices. Since 2006, we have rescued over 1,758 victims of abuses with 1,692 cases. Over 20 cases are pending in various courts. NAPTIP has recorded many convictions against offenders of the law.”

On her part, Abia State Liaison officer of NAPTIP, Mrs. Nkemdilim Okafor, tasked residents of the state not to hesitate to volunteer information about traffickers and those who hire or employ under age domestic workers and assured that such information would be treated with strict confidence.

According to her,” Slave trade has gone, but human trafficking is modern-day slavery.