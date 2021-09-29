.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to reduce the number of out of school children in the society, the Purple Admiral Foundation gave out school bags to less privileged pupils in eight different primary schools in the Apapa local government of Lagos.

Speaking, the CEO, Jeph Ighodaro, disclosed that the gesture was aimed at ensuring more children are integrated back to school and to discourage non-challant attitudes towards education.

His words: “Our mandate is to identify with the disadvantaged in society and to bridge the gap in education, especially in the area of educational materials.

“We have been working closely with the Lagos State government through the state education board and with the approval; we are saddled with the duty to identify the needy and meet their needs, which was why we gave out 40 school bags and other stationeries to 40 children.

“The bag would serve as a booster to learn as this will reduce the number of out of school children.

“We are interested in inclusive education. We want to make sure all children have access to basic education and remain in school and we will continue to contribute our quota in this regard.

“My sincere advice is that children should not dispel even if they did not go to private schools, they can still become great in future. They must therefore be focused and determined to be great”, he said.

In his reaction, the HOS, Quality Assurance Apapa Local government, Obaro Emmanuel, described the event as laudable.

Also, the Chairman Association of Primary Schools, Head Teachers of Nigeria, Apapa branch, Mrs Omobuloye Grace said, “I appreciate the foundation for assisting the less privileged in the society and I encourage them to keep it up.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Schools Based Mgt Committee, SBMC, Ire Akari Nursery/Primary School II, Mrs Fatimo Lawal, said, “There are lots of benefits in public schools especially in Lagos state because the children are engaged in competitions including debate, and public speaking among others.