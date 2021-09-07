Ours is a generation of youths for Christ, 5 gospel singers vow

The gospel artistes.

For the five music soul mates, with the stage names ‘Ayo King’, ‘Creator’, ‘Photizo’, ‘Favblings’ and ‘Preach’, the current dispensation should live, blossom and triumph in Jesus Christ and they are using gospel music to actualize these dreams and visions.

‘Ayo King’ hails from Ogun State, ‘Creator’ from Oyo, ‘Photizo’, Ekiti, while ‘Favblings’ hails from Benue State and ‘Preach’ is of Ogun.

But the five have teamed up to produce great gospel songs to win souls of many, especially the youths, to Christ.

Ayo King owns a record label, christened Nectar Planet Music, a Nigerian gospel record label that began operations in 2020, and designed to house talented gospel artistes.

Currently, the record label houses artistes, such as Preach, Creator, Photizo and producers like Favblings.

The five soul mates said their aim is to reach out, impact, inspire as many people as possible using music as a tool.

The five music soul mates have shared the stage with other highly successful artistes such as TB1 and Soltune, just as their role model is the iconic Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Loveworld Christian Assembly.

From the cradle of the Nectar Planet music interesting, charming and thrilling tracks have been produced. One of them, entitled “Genesis”, has just been released.

Speaking passionately about the track, the five soul mates said: “Genesis encapsulates solely on our passion for the Lord, passion for soul winning and speaking out our affirmations on the victorious life we have in Christ.

“And every track on the EP is passing this message in this regard.”

The latest EP, according to the music soul mates, depicts the birth of a new era; a generation whose heart burns with love for God and passion for souls to be won into God’s kingdom.

Lovers of Christ and everyone wishing to experience awesome presence of the heavens through music are enjoined to watch out for the five music soul mates of Ayo king, Creator, Photizo, Favblings and Preach.

