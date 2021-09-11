•None can stand for Ndigbo like Wike in S/South, Akeredolu in S/West

•IPOB should form a political movement, contest elections —Mefor

•We obey IPOB’s directive in order to stay alive —Residents

By Vincent Ujumadu; Dennis Agbo; Chinonso Alozie & Steve Oko

In recent times, the South East region of the country has witnessed an unprecedented spate of killings and destruction of property with security agencies as the main targets. These killings and destruction were generally believed to have been carried out by unknown gunmen. Predictably, security agencies responded by heavy clampdown on the states in the South East with mass arrests of residents especially the youths.

Activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, who are agitating for a separate nation did not help matters as the group has turned itself into a more or less an alternative government, issuing directives that must be obeyed by the residents. The pro-Biafra group would order the residents to stay at home either in commemoration of Biafra day or in solidarity with their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is facing trial for alleged treason. Anyone who dared disobey such orders would be dealt with by IPOB members without any protection from the government.

Unfortunately for Ndigbo, they are the ones bearing the brunt of IPOB action. The people they claim to be fighting for are the ones suffering from their actions. The latest order by the pro-Biafra group asking the residents to sit-at-home which was the second in one week was to protest President Muhammadu Buhari’s one day visit to Imo state on Thursday.

Some banks, out of fear of being attacked by IPOB members if they opened for business decided to shut their banking halls while other residents who heeded government assurance of safety if they came out had sad tales to tell as IPOB members visited destruction on them with the government providing no security for them. Stakeholders in the region have wondered if IPOB’s menace in the east was not generally due to poor leadership in Igbo land for which the governors were most liable. They asked whether the governors in the region have ever stopped IPOB from enforcing their orders some of which they have done by violence

We obey IPOB’s directive in order to stay alive —Residents

With a mere pronouncement by a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Anambra people again stayed at home on Thursday, thus crippling commercial activities in the entire state. The sit –at-home was the second this week as it came after the now regular Monday sit-at-home ordered by the pro Biafra group.

Yesterday’s order was given to protest President Muhammadu Buhari’s one day visit to Imo State where he commissioned some projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodinma. Commercial activities were grounded to a halt in all parts of the state, with markets, filling stations and banks shut. Inter- state transport was also absent, fueling the speculation that majority of IPOB members were drawn from commercial vehicle operators. Some people who spoke on the issue said they stayed at home not necessarily to obey the IPOB order, but to stay alive. Mr. Sampson Dike, who was seen at the popular Aroma Junction in Awka said his life meant so much to him, adding that with so much insecurity and the possibility of stray bullets, it was better to lose one day’s business than to end up in a mortuary.

He said: “I stay at home whenever there is this kind of order because anything can happen. I remember how a confrontation between pro Biafra groups and some residents led to the death of many people. Those who died are no longer alive to pursue their businesses and that is what guides me anytime there is this order for people to stay at home. I cannot even join in any protest if people are asked to come out and protest against the IPOB order because I value my life.”

Another respondent, Mr. Callistus Obi however described the penchant for Igbo people to remain indoors whenever IPOB gives such order as unfortunate. “At the rate we are going, IPOB may wake up one day and declare that we should not come out of our houses for one month and we will obey,” Obi said.

Residents deserve apology for failure to provide security

In Imo state, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL faulted Governor Hope Uzodima for attacking banks in the state for allegedly obeying the sit-at-home order by the IPOB. COSEYL President General, Goodluck Ibem, said that instead of punishing banks for not opening for business against the IPOB order, the governor should apologize for failing to provide adequate security for banks and other businesses to operate on the said date.

“If it is true that banks were ordered to close in Imo state on the premise that they did not open on Monday because of previous IPOB sit-at-home order which has been suspended by the same IPOB, it is unconstitutional and unlawful. Banks have the constitutional rights to open for business when it is only safe to do so. Every bank has an insurance cover or policy and the banks can not go against the rules of engagement with the insurance company covering their banks.

“Banks cannot open for business when there is a serious security threat to their business. Only a stupid tree will stand in one place after hearing that it will be cut down the next morning. The state and federal government have failed woefully in their duty of providing security for the people and the people have to take measures to stay safe.

“If the state government closed or sealed a bank for not opening on Monday for whatever reason, it must pay damages to the banks for disrupting their business. A bank can close down their business for a week or more if it is not safe to open for business. For instance, last Monday, a vehicle conveying foam was burnt to ashes in Anambra state. Another truck conveying motor spare parts was also burnt to ashes in Enugu state. The vehicles and goods destroyed were owned by private individuals who obeyed government directives to ignore any threat from any quarters.

“The government cannot get any positive results by shutting down banks and personal businesses for not opening on Monday, rather the government has to first regain its lost confidence by providing adequate security.”

In his reaction, Umuahia-based lawyer, Chief Okechukwu Osuoha, said the governor had no right to punish banks for not opening for business when the action of the banks was borne out of fear of uncertainties and insecurity. He said that the governor had no moral grounds to take such action when he had not provided adequate security for banks and other businesses to operate in the state.

“The action violated the law. You don’t expect people to open for business when you have not provided for their security”, he fumed.

Osuoha who was a former commissioner, said that governors in the South East should find a way of addressing the issues raised by IPOB instead of clamping down on people who comply with its orders either willingly or out of fear.

He said that people had lost confidence in government for its failure to frankly address insecurity, injustice and other critical issues agitating their minds. According to the lawyer, people obey IPOB because they have lost confidence in government and some are afraid of being attacked if they flout the order. There is a disconnect between government and the people. The governors need to do more to win the trust and confidence of the people.

“Government has refused to address the critical issues agitating the minds of the people. The people want equity, justice and fair play”, he said

Also reacting, former Secretary, South East Forum, Rev. Professor Onuaguruchi, said the banks had the right to protect their business interests, and should not be punished for doing so. He said that governors should provide adequate security for everybody instead of punishing those trying to be cautious.

Professor Onuaguruchi advised South East governors to consult with IPOB and other critical stakeholders in the zone on how to genuinely address all the issues raised by the group instead of adopting a confrontational approach.

Ineffectual Igbo political leaders created leadership vacuum

In his own reaction, the Director, Igbo Leadership Development Foundation and Chancellor, Igbo Bu Igbo, IBI, Dr. Law Mefor, attributed the ground-swelling activities of IPOB poor leadership in Igboland.

Mefor said that even

He said: “ Kanu has been able to fill the vacuum of leadership created by the ineffectual political leaders, especially by state governors. None of them has been able to stand for Ndigbo like Wike is doing in South South and Akeredolu in South West.

“The South West formed Amotekum as a response to growing insecurity in their region. South East Governors proclaimed Ebube Agu and where is that today? Even the head of Ebube Agu, General Abel Obi Umahi, retd, a direct sibling of Governor Dave Umahi, the chairman of South East Governors Forum had to resign to save his name. General Umahi said his committee was not given even an office let alone the basic logistics support. So, Ebube Agu is nothing but playing politics with the lives of our people. Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB formed the Eastern Security Network to secure Igbo land since our governors who receive huge amounts as security votes refused to do so.

“I agree with Nnamdi Kanu. I met him severally when he was still accessible. I understand his mission. Though I quarrel with his acerbic and abrasive methods and refusal to participate in politics. The sit at home or Ghost Town every Monday, extended to the day of the President’s visit is too harsh and misplaced policy because it is Ndigbo and Igbo economy that are suffering from it. People have also unnecessarily died as a result. What will create the political pressure is sit-at-home on the days Kanu is going to court, especially if Igbos in Abuja are persuaded to stay at home.

“I personally believe in a fully restructured Nigeria, which can afford Ndigbo enough of self-determination space as a prelude to independence if it is still necessary. I am for political and legal processes. We must avoid armed struggle at all costs, free our forests of invaders and fortify our town vigilantes to ensure basic home land security.

“I strongly urge Biafra agitators to form a political movement, participate in elections and take over political leadership in the East particularly. That way, they will be directly responsible for the people’s welfare and security, which they crave and for which they have been on warpath with the Igbo political leaders.”

State govt has failed to provide leadership

Also reacting, President of Igbo National Council, INC, Chilos Godsent said the closure of the banks despite the suspended sit-at-home directive has shown that the state government has failed to provide leadership. He argued that by his action, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has demonstrated that he was no longer with the people of the state.

According to him, “The continued shut down of banks is because of fear, vandalization of their Automated Teller Machine, ATM, by hoodlums. There were reports of many places where banks were attacked and the government did not do anything about it, how will you expect these banks to open when the government has not provided security for them. The government should be able to provide enough security to protect the banks from being attacked.

Vanguard News Nigeria