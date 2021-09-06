By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has that Nigeria was drifting towards being a failed state and may soon become ungovernable to the ruling class, putting the blame at the feet of the country’s leaders, who he said were unpatriotic.

Mailafia said instead of being fair minded and patriotic, the leaders owe allegiance to Chad, Niger Republic and others, warning that if the drift was unchecked Nigeria would become a failed state.

Mailafia expressed this concern during a symposium organised by Forum for Good Governance of the Towards Revival for All Nations, TRANS 21, in Akure, Ondo State.

He spoke on “The Role of the Church in Nation Building”; noting that noting that power blocs were in charge in Nigeria.

According to Mailafia, “The economy is collapsing. There is a collapse of the institution. Police, University’s standards are low. Corruption has taken over in the country. What else do we need to say Nigeria is a failed state?

“In the past, people could ignore that because Olusegun Obasanjo was a fair-minded man and he is a patriot. Umaru Yar Adua of blessed memory was a fair-minded man and a patriot.

“Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was a fair-minded man and he is a patriot.

“So, people could afford to live with a fraudulent constitution. But today, we are seeing that a fraudulent constitution in the hands of people who have hidden agendas, who hate our country, who are beholders to Niger Republic, Chad and other foreign countries.

“Nigeria has been designated as a failed state. We may not say it is a failed state, but it is certainly exhibiting the features of a failing state in terms of the kind of violence we are witnessing.”

