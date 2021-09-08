Prince Gboyega Famodun addressing the PDP decampees at the freedom park

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has called on prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress’, APC, bid to develop the state.



Speaking while receiving PDP decampees led by a former lawmaker, Mrs Funmilayo Olasinde-Mustapha into the APC at the Freedom Park in Osogbo, he said the opposition party has nothing to campaign against his administration as he has resolved all issues raised during the electioneering campaign in 2018.



“Credible members of the PDP who want the progress of the state should join us now, our doors are still open. There is nothing you can use to campaign against us. All these issues raised in 2018 have been resolved. We pay full salary and pension promptly. We build primary health centre in each ward of the state and we building roads.



“In fact, we commence road rehabilitation at the headquarters of the opposition in Ede. We are governing Osun with God’s wisdom not by our might. When we complete this term, by the grace of God, we will win another election come 2022”, he said.



Hon. Funmilayo, who was also a former council chairman, led her supporters from the Ila Federal Constituency, comprising Ila, Boluwaduro and Ifedayo and other seven councils in the state, into the party.



She noted that she left PDP because of its protracted crisis, saying a party that could not fix its challenges could certainly not fix that of the State.



She added that Oyetola’s achievements in just three years despite the financial challenges were worthy of emulation.



In his remark, APC caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun noted that the APC is still the party to beat in the state, saying PDP, after almost three years could not fault the administration’s policy except body shaming him, (Famodun).



Others prominent dignitaries at the defection rally include wife of the Governor, Kafayat Oyetola of Osun, the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, former deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

