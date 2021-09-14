.

— We won’t back down despite opposition

— They’re gathering together, planning evil, Their evil will not work

— We’re prepared to protect our people at any cost

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that governors in the region will stand by the ban on open grazing and ready to face whatever it will cost them.

Akeredolu pointedly declared that the governors won’t back down on the ban on open grazing insisting that they were ready to face the consequences.

He said this in Akure while receiving the Pastorate of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry led by the State Overseer, Pastor Jacob Asubiojo.

” They’re gathering together, planning evil, pray for us, Their evil will not work. The governors were prepared ” to prepared to protect our people at any cost.

“We would ensure that farmers are saved from losing their farm crops as a result of the outdated open grazing practice.

” I want to urge you to intensify your prayers for us. We need it. You have referred to our efforts in trying to secure this our homeland.

Also Read:

“We have made efforts, we established Amotekun and banned open grazings.

“It is not what is pleasing to everybody. Some people are not pleased with us.

“We are ready to stand by it and face whatever it will cost us. Pray for us.

Amotekun and the anti-open grazing law are not pleasing to some people and they are gathering together, planning evil. Pray for us. Their evil will not work.

“What we are saying is that your herds can not keep destroying our crops. The FAO has come and we have discussed it

Akeredolu, who noted that the efforts made on Amotekun and the outlawing of open grazing were not targeted at anyone, stressed that the need to protect the people and ensure mutual understanding informed the development.

He said members of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the state are ready to cooperate with his administration on the open grazing ban.

” The Meyetti-Allah here in Ondo appears to want to cooperate with us because they know that when their cows destroy crops, we seize their cows and they pay the farmers before they are released.

“The FAO will train them on how to do feedlot. They will be trained to make feed and take it to the cows. We are not discriminating against anybody.

“We just want to make it clear that you can’t make your own ends meet and destroy other people’s source of livelihood. We know your prayers are very important to us. We need it.”

The governor also said that the state government is partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to train herders on feedlot.

Earlier, the State Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Asubiojo, commended the Governor over his efforts to keep the state as one of the leading states in the country.

Asubiojo said ” l want to specially commend the effort of the Governor in the area of security. As far as I’m concerned, in this our Southwest, I can say Ondo State is number one. You are doing a lot.

The clergyman equally commended the governor on the development stride in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria