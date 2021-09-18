Otunba Segun Runsewe wins China Man of the Year award

From left— Dr. Eric Ni; DG NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and Ms Ivy Liu, after the presentation of the Man of the Year award to the NCAC boss.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Chinese community, the Consulate and WUSHU Development Association of Nigeria, bestowed Otunba Segun Runsewe, DG of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, as the China Culture Man of the Year.

At an impressive ceremony to mark the 2021 mid autumn festival and Chinese national day in Lagos, on Saturday, the Chinese community stated that Otunba Segun Runsewe has worked tirelessly to build a strong cultural tourism relationship between Nigeria and China.

They added that he had, in various ways, convinced the world that Nigeria culture in its diversity has capacity to foster unity and peace among the people of both countries nay the world.

Dr. Matthew Nwaekwe, Coordinator Nigeria/China Business Council, made the presentation at Oriental Hotel, Victoria island, Lagos.

He explained that the Chinese Consulate and the Chinese community in Nigeria were elated at the pace and passion Otunba Runsewe brought to bear on his assignment as Nigeria culture chief, and the conviction to sustain cultural relationship between China and Nigeria.

