By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

RISING music stars, Solomon Otega and Elesia Iimura, stage-named OT & Elesia, are set to drop the video of their song titled, ‘Life No Balance’.

While OT & Elesia are signed to Pure Vibes, the video was co-directed by Jean Luc Lambs and Gabriel Kaszab and song produced by GC Point.

On set of the video were other talents that include DJ Reggie from Kenya, Fresh Meddow, and Comedian MC Danito.

Promising that they will soon produce another song from the heart, which will bring love and make positive impact, OT & Elesia say they have enjoyed the love of fans and other key people, adding this is what motivates them.

“Our focus is to bring love, loyalty, faith and pureness back into a largely misdirected music industry.

“So, keep God always at the forefront of everything you do. Keep your head up through the trying times. Gratitude is a must.

“We love our fans. Our motivation is truly to have a positive impact on the industry for all, but especially the youths,” they said.