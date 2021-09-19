*State got N48 billion – Ex-gov’s aide

*It is a lie, we received N11.9 billion, contract sum is N38b – Commissioner

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State government has debunked claims that it received N48 billion refund from the Federal Government for roads project constructed by the immediate past administration of Rauf Aregbesola.

A Commissioner under Aregbesola, Mr Sikiru Ayedun, had, during a factional meeting of All Progressives Congress, APC, held at Oranmiyan House, said the state had received a refund of N48 billion in three tranches from the Federal Government for roads constructed by the Aregbesola administration.

Ayedun, also in a video clip on social media, says Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had deliberately kept quiet over the refund to set the masses against the Minister of Interior.

The APC chieftain, who speaks in Yoruba language in the video, says: “The Oyetola administration has received N48 billion refund from the Federal Government for roads constructed by Aregbesola, but they did not disclose it. They kept talking about salary. The refund was collected in three tranches, did you hear it from the state radio? They would not disclose it. The last tranch was N4.8 billion when Rivers State was given N78 billion”.

However, a statement issued by the Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, yesterday, to debunk the statement stated that the total refund the state got from the FG was N11.9 billion.

While describing Ayedun’s statement as misleading and capable of creating disharmony within the progressive family, he said the total contract sum is N38billion, wondering how the FG would make a refund that was far above the contract sum.

The statement reads in part: “The total contract sum of all the federal road projects embarked upon by the Osun State Government, as approved by the Federal Ministry of Works, is N38 billion. It therefore stands logic on its head to claim that the sum of N48bn will be paid by the FG for projects whose total contract sum equals N38bn. The last time we checked, the Federal Government is not a Father Christmas”.

