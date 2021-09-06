By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun Progressives, a group loyal to the Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said its candidates contested and won the Local Government Congresses held in 27 LGAs and Modakeke Area office in the state

The faction in a statement by its Chairman, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi on Sunday, said delegates of the APC who were largely members of the party elected as executives in the last Ward Congress came out on Saturday to elect their party officials at their various local governments.

“We happiness at the large turn out of members of the party at local government congress, describing it as impressive.

“The huge turnout signposts the desire of the members to really recreate the APC for a more useful purpose and take it away from the near abyss in which it has been taken recently.

“We commend the APC faithful for sharing the laudable desire of a reinvigorated party that will stand the test of times and be a perennial election winner, which is what the TOP stands for.

“The following persons emerged chairmen of our party in 27 local government chairmen and the area office; Chief Muritala Afolabi-Olorunda; Yusuf Adebowale-Irepodun; Alatayo Siji Solomo-Ifelodun; Munirudeen Adeagbo-Orolu; Ajala Abayomi Alani-Ayedire; Alabelewe Adefisayo Ismaila-Ife Central; Ojedapo Adewale Olufemi-Irewole; Alfa Oyekanmi Kazeem-Area Office; Kazeem Odedeyi-Ife North; Oyewole Oni-Obokun, Oladejo Azeez Bakare-Ede North; Sarafa Ayankunbi-Ejigbo; and Ogunsina Mojeed-Isokan.

“Others include; Ibisanmi Benjamin-Oriade; Fadipe Adegboyega Emmanuel-Ifedayo; Olakolu Oluwaseun-Atakumosa West; Azeez Adebayo-Osogbo; Hazan Abideen-Ede South; Alaba Teniola-Ilesa East; Akinwumi Akingbade-Ilesa west; Raheem Taofeek Akinola-Iwo; Rauf Adeniran-Egbedore, Kilanko Oluseyi-Ayedaade; Alh. Bisi Omisakin- Ife East, Ajala Adeniran – Odo Otin, Johnson Morounkola- Ife South and Abokede Solomon – Olaoluwa

“We urge you make hay while the sun shines, and also believe party members are ready to cooperate with you by been loyal, active, supportive and abide with all rules regulations guiding the operation of the party”, it reads.

He congratulated the Osun Progressives (TOP) for out-smarting the Governor’s group, IleriOluwa, supported by the government and outgoing executives with their accomplice in the Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye congress committee in the exercise.

