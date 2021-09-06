Osun at 30: Royal fathers Commend Oyetola for living up to expectations of founding fathers

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Traditional rulers in the State of Osun have felicitated with the Governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, government, and the entire people of the state on the attainment of three decades of the creation of the state from the old Oyo State.

Speaking during its monthly Council meeting held at the Finance Building, State Secretariat, the Chairman of the Council of Obas who is also the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, acknowledged the spirit of unity and tenacity of purpose of the founding fathers of the state which culminated into the eventual birth of the state by the then military president, General Ibrahim Babamasi Babangida (RTD).

According to the Ooni of Ife who was represented at the meeting by one of the Deputy Chairmen of Osun Council of Obas and the Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode Oluronke II, the present administration under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola in the last three years has been living up to the yearnings and aspirations of the founding fathers of the state who fought tooth and nail for its eventual creation in 1991.

The Ooni particularly lauded the infrastructural projects currently being championed throughout the state by the Oyetola led administration in spite of the paucity of funds accruing to the state from the Federation Account.

They prayed for continued peace and development of the state as being presently experienced during the lifetime of the incumbent Administration.

Meanwhile, during the monthly meeting, the traditional rulers expressed misgivings over the carefree attitude of the people in obeying the rules of engagement on COVID-19 protocols especially the new wave of the pandemic known as Delta Variant.

While giving a thumb up for the endless sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns being carried out by the Administration of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ooni of Ife on behalf of the entire royal fathers of the state urged residents and non-residents of Osun to take responsibility by following all the spelled out Protocols that will get them shielded from the dreaded COVID-19.

Notwithstanding their lukewarmness in imbibing the use of face masks and hand sanitizers as well as the observance of social distancing especially in public places, the royal fathers urged governor Adegboyega Oyetola to keep doing his best to make Osun COVID 19 free.

Before their final departure from the meeting which as usual was held under a peaceful atmosphere, the royal fathers as custodians of culture and traditions in their respective domains, also completely denounced and condemned the age-old unhygienically bad habit of Female Genital Mutilation, stressing that it should be completely discouraged.

The traditional rulers pledged their readiness to go back to their various communities to drum it to the ears of their subjects the many hazardous effects of the FGM which they sadly noted has sent many people to their untimely graves.

They did not forget to also appreciate and acknowledge the wife of the governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola who, they said in the last three years, has not relented in taking the campaign to all villages, towns, and cities of the state aimed at stopping the unfortunate act.

Vanguard News Nigeria