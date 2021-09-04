.

…lauds party loyalists for peaceful conduct, large turnout

The members of the National Committee on Local Government Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, have expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the party’s members in the State.

The Committee affirmed that there was no parallel congress anywhere in the State except on Facebook and other social media platforms.

They also expressed delight at the way and manner the party’s supporters and loyalists trooped out en masse to exercise their right of electing new officers of the party across the Local Governments of the State.

Recall that the national leadership of the ruling party under the leadership of Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee had earlier resolved and directed the conduct of the Local Government Congresses across the 774 Councils in the country.

The members of the party’s national delegation for the Local Government Congress to Osun had on Friday, held a stakeholders’ meeting at the party’s secretariat, where they charged members to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos for which Osun is known for and promised to conduct a hitch-free and credible exercise.

By Saturday morning, they visited some of the Councils where they monitored, supervised and observed the conduct of the Congress.

Among the Councils visited as at the time of filing the report were Osogbo Local Government, Boripe Local Government and Boluwaduro Local Government.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Committee, the Committee’s Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, lauded the peaceful conduct of the party loyalists, describing it as commendable and worthwhile.

Elegbeleye who commended the consensus model adopted by the leadership of the party, said there was no parallel congress anywhere as against the insinuations making the rounds.

According to him, nothing like parallel congress was either seen or observed by the Committee in any of the visited places or being reported by the Committee members observing and supervising the election process in any of the Councils in the State.

“We have been to several places. We have been to Osogbo, Boripe, Boluwaduro among others, and we met very large crowd where consensus was adopted as model to which the new officers were elected by the party’s members.

“Things were very perfect; the atmosphere was peaceful and we were very impressed by the way and manner which the people conducted and comported themselves peacefully without any rancour whatsoever.

“As we all know, consensus is what the party has always subscribed to and this is what was largely adopted in the State, and with what we have seen so far, there is nothing like parallel anywhere except on Facebook.

“We are very glad to witness this Congress in a peaceful atmosphere as this is in line with the principles of our party,” he added.

In his remarks during the visit of the members of the Committee to his Council in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government, Governor Oyetola applauded the members of the party across the State for allowing peace to reign.

He attributed the atmosphere of peace to the existing show of love and the spirit of togetherness reigning in the party, saying it was a reflection of the fact that the party members were united and formidable.

“I thank the members of the party for the sense of duty, love and peace that have been observed so far. This is to show that our party is united absolutely.

“I am grateful to the members of the Committee for being very fair and efficient in discharging their responsibility. We are very proud of you. I congratulate the newly elected executives. This is a call to service.

“You must serve with the fear of God. As you all know, the party’s members have reposed confidence in you and you must justify this and you must not disappoint them”, Oyetola added.

The LG Congress Committee was still carrying out its monitoring exercise as at the time of filing this report.