A faction of Osun All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has accused the faction loyal to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of not being sincere about reconciliation.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the group, The Osun Progressives, TOP, Mr Lowo Adebiyi on Thursday stated that the rumoured reconciliation was a ruse and ploy by Governor Oyetola group, IleriOluwa, to deceive the public and annihilate members of TOP.

Adebiyi noted that it is irreconcilable to be attacking people with one hand and be mouthing reconciliation, on the other hand, maintaining that God abhors lies and all liars will not prosper.

Adebiyi said: “In capping, all of these was the criminalizing of seven of our leaders who were taken to court in anticipation of been sent to detention.

“It is our views that the Governor’s group in cahoots with the party have something up their sleeves when they spewed out the reconciliation talk without any tangible thing to show for it.

“We were not deceived to find out that they had twofold intention to; show the world that TOP is recalcitrant and averse to the resolution of the disquiet in the party thus get cheap public sympathy and to expose us to more virulent attacks by commissioned agents.

“Information has it that a popular cult group on four tertiary institutions” campuses and six notorious hoodlum gangs in Osogbo, Ede, Ile-Ife and Ilesa have been engaged to start attacks on individual TOP members, especially the leadership with instruction to kill, if necessary.

“May I note that the Governor’s group have no intention to have any reconciliation as the body language of the Governor and the party Chairman shows that clearly.

The duo are so vexed with the idea of having the party rebranded for a more purposeful achievement that they have not uttered a word on any of all of the stated attacks so far and lies are being told of moves for reconciliation.

“On behalf of all patriotic and peace-loving members and leaders of TOP, we state in categorical terms that we are not averse to genuine reconciliation with an altruistic motive for the benefit of all members but we will not succumb to deceit as being presently peddled aimed at demonising us.

“May I once more call on the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to take a dispassionate look at the Osun situation for the sake of having a goal-oriented party that serve useful purpose. I add the imperative need of the security agencies to be more up and doing in it sanctimonious duty of securing lives of citizens.”

