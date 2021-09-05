By Chris Ochayi

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum and his Sokoto State counterpart, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal have been selected to receive the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria ALGOVC, prestigious award.

The trios are billed to receive the award in recognition of their commitment to the grassroots growth and development across the country by the elected Local Government Vice Chairmen in Nigeria.

The award will be bestow on them during the 2021 annual conference of the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria ALGOVC holding next week Thursday September 9, 2021at Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja.

This year conference with the theme: Improving Grassroots Leadership As A Panacea For Insecurity, Peace and National Development In Nigeria is the fourth of its kind since the formation of the association in 2018.

During this conference, the Vice Chairmen as leaders of the people at the Grassroots level will discuss in greater details the issues of insecurity that is currently bedeviling the country and coming up with solutions.

Other activities billed for the one-day conference include a public presentation of a book in honour of their national Chairman, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu titled: Leadership, An Account Of Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu and award dinner where some prominent Nigerians that have contributed immensely to the nation’s peace and unity will be honoured.

Expectedly, this ceremony will be performed under the distinguished Chairmanship of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State who is currently representing Kano Central Senatorial District of Kano State.