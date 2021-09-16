.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is billed to inaugurate a $5million state of the art ultra-modern 600 capacity facilities to cater for the need of less-privileged and abandoned children in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The facility is known as Dorian Home which was founded by a Philanthropist, Dr Lola Bayode would be commissioned on14th October 2021

Bayode told newsmen in Akure that she was driven by the burning passion to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden and uplift their living standard hence the building of the facility.

According to her, the facility was “in fulfilment of my long desire and contribution to humanity.

She said after the shocking demise of her elder brother, the reality was down on her again that the purpose of man on earth is to touch life and uplift humanity as possible.

Ukraine trained medical professionals cum humanists also called on the government both at the state and federal level to support the Dorian home initiative.

Bayode said: “For now we have not accepted any funds from anywhere. Basically, I’m doing this for charity but going forward we are expecting to have support from people of like mind that will assist us.

“We are planning to get an amusement park around our site so that people can patronise it and pay. whatever comes in we will use it to take care of the vicinity, children, and staff.

“We intend to employ about 300 staff; we also have an international standard children hospital which is going to be called Dorian children hospital.

“It’s worth noting that the Home also has skill acquisition centres for women empowerment, hall with 400 capacity and Worship centre.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has identified with the project with his earlier inspection of the facilities.

Akeredolu promised to provide basic infrastructure to ease access to Dorian Home which has been billed to be commission on 14th October 2021 in Akure South local government, Ondo State.