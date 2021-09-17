Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu honour Kumuyi at book launch

By Adesina Wahab

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Friday said Christian leaders in the country owe it a duty to chronicle their journeys in Christendom to encourage others and preach the gospel as well.

He stated this in Lagos during the public presentation and launch of a book in honour of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Church, Pastor Dr Williams Kumuyi.

The book is titled ” Kumuyi: Defender of the faith.”

Osinbajo, who is also a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, said doing so would make the clerics pay what he called Pentecost Tax.

“It is a great privilege to be here and I quite understand the challenge faced by the authors while trying to convince Pastor Kumuyi to give his nod for the publication of this book. He is a very humble person who believes that all glory must be given to God. He is a person who does not like drawing attention to himself.

“However, a successful person in the ministry needs to pay what I call the Pentecost Tax. They need to tell what they have gone through in their callings to encourage others. It is also part of preaching the gospel,” he said.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he was privileged to be at Kumuyi’s 80th birthday early in the year and described him as a gift to his generation. He noted that the GS started as an academic who taught people how to solve mathematical problems, but graduated into helping and teaching people how to solve life problems.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Dapo Asaju, called on Christian leaders in the country to rise up and speak on happenings in the country.

In his remarks, Kumuyi said everybody should pray to be like the Lord Jesus Christ and make a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Initially, I was praying to be like Charles Wesley but later God opened my mind to change the prayer to that I want to be like our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Everyone here can do the same. For our Lord Jesus Christ said He would empower us to do even greater things than He did. I am not deterred by age as you are as young as your dedication and vision,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju, said the 336-page book, divided into 14 chapters, aptly chronicled the life of Kumuyi and his ministry.

