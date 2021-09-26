.

To celebrate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day, a seven-hour praise and prayer session is billed to take place on Friday, October 1st themed, Yoda Paga.

The interdenominational prayer session which will hold at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Sanctuary in Ogudu has the Vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, leading prayers for the well being of the country.

Other speakers at the event include the founding pastor, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Intercontinental Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor JT Kalejaiye; the General Overseer and Vision Pioneer Throneroom (Trust) Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna, Apostle Emmanuel Kure; National/International Coordinator (NIC), Christian Pentecostal Mission International (CPM), Rev. Dr Mercy Ezekiel, the Chairman, Immediate past chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Apostle Alexander Bamgbala; Pastor of Trinity House church, Ituah Ighodalo and founder/senior pastor of the Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Wole Oladiyun.

According to one of the Co-ordinators and host pastor of RCCG Lagos Province 19, Bisi Olowoyo, the vision was birthed as a result of the unrest and the state of insecurity in the country hence a mandate from God to raise an altar of Praise and Prayer called Yoda Paga which in Hebrew means praise and intercession.

The convener, Pastor Bukola Olubona, noted that the interdenominational prayer session was initiated to invoke the power of God upon the nation Nigeria. “God bless all our efforts in making sure that this great vision is a reality,” she said.

Pastor Olubona added that the event will also witness musical ministrations from Buchi, Mike Abdul, Chigozie Wisdom, Aity Dennis, Tope Alabi, BJ Sax, Shola Sax, Kunle Ajayi, Funke Akinokun, Kingsley Ike, Tosin Alao and Bukola Olubona ( Oyigiyigi).