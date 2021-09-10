By James Ogunnaike

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, yesterday, stormed Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, to bid Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, father of the Ogun State Governor, farewell.

Also present were the former governors of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel; the Acting National Leader of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The funeral and thanksgiving service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo

In his sermon, the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Diocesan Bishop of Remo, Rev Olusina Fape urged politicians to use their positions to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

The cleric said: “The position we hold in life is given to us by God to wipe out tears on the faces of our neighbours. What will you be remembered for after leaving the office or position you hold on tightly to? If people are crying because you are a leader, God will judge you.

READ ALSO: Abiodun buries father amidst emotional tribute

“You should start thinking about your temporary existence on earth and start doing what will make you inherit heavenly mansions when you die.”

He described Pa Abiodun as a great teacher and committed Christian who dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity.

Delivering the message of President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo noted that Pa Abiodun did not take the grace for granted, but he gave back to his community via teaching profession and service to God.

Speaking on behalf of past and serving governors, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said the service was to celebrate Pa Abiodun, who he described as “an exemplar and a great teacher.”

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun described his late father as his mentor, moral compass and teacher.

Vanguard News Nigeria