Osinbajo and Gov Emmanuel

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the 21 Storey ultra-modern smart office complex, Dakkada Towers at the Banking Layout, Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo capital city.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Vice President, lauded Governor Emmanuel for his numerous industrialisation and developmental strides and maintained that with the new office complex, International Oil Companies no longer have excuses for not wanting to relocate to Akwa Ibom State.

Osinbajo who had earlier been offered an indigene status by the Governor said, “I have been here earlier, now I’m here again, I’m proud to be a recognised citizen of Akwa Ibom State.

“I’m proud of the Governor’s achievements in the past six years of his administration, especially, the industrialization drive. He has completed the Syringe Factory, Kings Flour Mill, Power Station, Metering Solutions, Plywood factory, all functional.

“I recall in 2015 when the Governor shared his vision with me, today I’m glad to stand here to Commission this masterpiece edifice, it is among the tallest buildings in Nigeria.

“It will address, the issue of not having office accommodations which the big players especially the oil and gas industries often make for not wanting to relocate their offices to their operational base.

“They should now find it conducive to come here. I hear that various sectors have indicated interest. I’m glad that it has created doors to more investors, and this is a call for private sectors to continue to build sky scrappers because soon the Ibom Deep seaport, liberty free trade zone, will start demanding this, it will create more job opportunities”, he added.

Earlier, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, thanked the Vice President for honouring his invitation, stating that he has disappointed pessimists who thought the project won’t be actualised.

“Today we are presenting to the world the smartest and most modern building one can boast of.

“If you check the balance sheet of IOC’s it’s hard before you can see them erecting new buildings but they can pay rent.

“We didn’t have offices accommodation but today that excuse has ended. It will only take the directive of the Federal Government to bring the headquarters of these companies down to Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel also hinted that soon, Akwa Ibom will start exporting coconut seedlings as well as coconut oil once the St Gabriel’s Virgin Coconut Refinery starts operation.

“We have the only virgin crude coconut oil factory. We are also spearheading integrations where our target is to do 2 million seedlings. Soon people will be coming to import coconut seedlings.

He urged detractors to desist from doubting the State’s budgets over the radio.

“If you check your right hand our world-class International Worship center is almost complete and will also be a tourist attraction, what you see there will be illuminated once the façade is brought in from Europe.

“There’s no Second term mindset in my blood that’s why I refuse to be disturbed, that is why we must complete all the projects we started.

“Every Saturday some people will sit on the radio to criticize our budget without thinking of the rise in the cost of dollars.

“Common sense should tell them that our budget is flexible, let them know that those running the government of Akwa Ibom State are financial experts.

“By next week the Senate President will be here to Commission the 27km Uyo – Ikot Ekpene road which is ecosystem friendly with the latest solar energy lights. With this standing a lot of investors will come, Governor Emmanuel said.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Hakan Cakil, expressed satisfaction over the quality of work done by the VKS construction firm and thanked the Governor for his hospitality.

“VKS is a company incorporated in Nigeria for over 40 years. VKS has achieved a wide range of things, like residential, commercial, infrastructural works, wastewater treatment plants, among others.

“The public relations between Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State, and Turkey has been strengthened, I appreciate the Governor, Udom Emmanuel and his people for their hospitality,” he said.a11

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Okpolupm Etteh while speaking gave technical details of the smart building to include;48,200 square meters landmass, eco-friendly cutting edge smart technology, ICT compliance intelligent structure with 24/7 hrs power supply.

He said further that the building was104 meters high and had automated and programmable

Facade LED Lighting with Computerized DMX Control, RGB Color Display with Special Themes and powerful visual expressions as well as Double Skin (Glass) Layer, among other features.

In his goodwill message, a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke lauded Governor Emmanuel for fulfilling his vision of taking the state to greater heights, through his various developmental achievements.

“We are here to share in the vision of a man who has taken the state forward, who won’t leave his people as he met them”, Duke said.

Also Speaking former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam thanked the Vice President whom he described as a gentleman for honouring the invitation irrespective of party lines.

He also commended Governor Emmanuel’s peaceful disposition which has brought about security in the state and for various development projects he has brought.

“You can hardly hear of security problems in Akwa Ibom State, as a former Governor, I know what it means to create such ambiance,” he further said.

In her goodwill remarks, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Senator Akon Eyakenyi also insisted that with the project completed, international oil firms no longer had any excuse.

“Before now we cried for the headquarters to be moved where the oil is produced. Today we have this building standing to the glory of God. We say thank our dear Vice President for coming”, she added.

The occasion which was part of activities to mark the 34th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State was witnessed by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, former Governor of Benue, Sen Gabriel Suswam, Wife of the Governor, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey and other top government officials.