Osimhen continues red-hot scoring form to inspire Napoli to 2-0 win

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen continued his impressive goalscoring form to inspire Napoli to a routine 2-0 win over Cagliari in the Serie A on Sunday.

Osimhen scored and won a penalty for Napoli, as the Partenopei maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season, winning all six matches so far.

The goal marks Osimhen fourth in five Serie A appearances, taking his tally to six in all competitions in September, the most by any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Osimhen gave Napoli an early lead after he turned in a Zielinksi pass from six yards out in the sixth minute. He almost doubled the lead in the 23rd minute but flashed his shot across the face of goal.

Osimhen went on to win a penalty in the 55th minute, after being fouled by veteran defender, Diego Godin in the Cagliari box. Lorenzo Insigne coolly finished from the spot with a well-placed right-foot shot to send Napoli 2-0 up.

Osimhen was subbed out for Andrea Petagna in the 76th minute, with all focus on Thursday’s Europa League clash against Spartak Moscow at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples.

