By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue mothers, youths and the elderly Wednesday took to the street of Makurdi, the Benue state capital in their thousands calling on the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to tender unreserved apologies to the people of the state to avoid the wrath of the gods of the land.

The protesters bore placards with inscriptions like “Akume is an agent of Miyetti Allah”, “Benue people stand with Ortom”, “we demand apology from Akume”, “Akume is dancing on the graves of our people”, “we cannot accommodate our killers”, “Ortom is our hero”, among others.

Led by the Convener of Benue Women Forum, BWF, and former House of Representatives members, Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, they matched into Benue Government House where they were addressed by government functionaries including Governor Samuel Ortom.

In her speech Mrs. Apedzan said “we are aware of how our state Governor, Samuel Ortom has been consistent, raising alarm over the sustained killings of innocent Benue citizens by the Fulani herdsmen. These Fulani armed militia not only kill our children, husbands, mothers and sack them from their ancestral homes but also rape our daughters and mothers.

“Governor Ortom who has been in the forefront, seeking that the Federal, government takes decisive action to end this grave insecurity challenge has rather come under attack by no other person but Senator George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“Now he wants to destroy the same democratic structures that brought him into prominence. It is sad that Akume and his cohorts seeks to trample on the pride of Benue to sing praises of a president and an administration that has failed to secure the lives of Benue people.

“We make bold to say that Akume’s outing was shameful and smacks of subservience, just to satisfy his masters who have no regard for the lives of the people of our great state.

“We are therefore calling on Senator Akume to make haste to tender an unreserved apology to the peace-loving people of Benue and Governor Ortom in order to avoid the wrath of the gods of the land.

“As a former governor, he should be in the forefront speaking against the mindless shedding of blood by herdsmen and not seen to be promoting hate on our governor for speaking truth to power simply because of political differences.

“As mothers, we feel the pain of the desecration and violation of our land by these evil herdsmen who attack and burn down our communities, kill and rape our women including children. What kind of father or mother would support these inhuman acts against their family?

“Why should Governor Ortom keep quiet in the face of this provoking and unlawful declaration, which the federal government led by their kinsman has kept deaf ears to? Benue people elected Governor Ortom to fight for their welfare and he has sworn to protect life and property. That is exactly what he is doing and we are solidly behind him.”

Addressing the protesters Governor Ortom assured them that he would continue to do the bidding of Benue people saying

“I remain committed to Benue people. Whatever you want me to do, I will do. Nobody will intimidate me.

“I am greatful to all of you for always standing with me. Those people who criticize me, including our Minister, should tell us what I have said that is wrong.”