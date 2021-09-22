Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged the federal government to stop playing politics with the issue of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, situation in Benue state.

The Governor who spoke Wednesday in Makurdi at the Dissemination Meeting of the Camp 2 Camp Free Medical Outreach for Benue Internally Displaced Persons put together by a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF.

The Governor noted that with the updated figure of over 1.6million IDPs in the state, his administration was facing a huge task providing for their needs.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea, the Governor commended the ESLF for its intervention in various areas stressing that the ESLF had contributed so much to humanity since its inception.

He said “ESLF has added significant value to Benue healthcare delivery since its inception and I have been following the activities of the NGO through its various interventions.

“The Camp 2 Camp outreach to IDPs in the state was quite encouraging because government alone cannot meet the needs of the people. Government would not hesitate to collaborate with the foundation in healthcare delivery and other sectors.”

The Governor called on the Federal government to expedite action in resettling Benue IDPs back to their ancestral homes because the burden of catering for them was overwhelming for the state government.

He said, ”I also call on the federal government to stop playing politics with the issue of IDPs most especially in Benue state because 1.6million IDPs that we have in the state is quite a huge number. The federal government should intervene so that the inmates can return to their ancestral homes.”

“I recall that in 2018 the Vice President visited Benue and pledged N10billion to resettle the IDPs. We urge that the pledge be fulfilled to help the IDPs returned to their homes.”